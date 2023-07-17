Over the weekend, Sexyy Red posted a throwback video on social media of her meeting fans at a high school in St. Louis. In the clip, as soon as she walks through the doors, students go wild and jump from their seats in the bleachers to say hi to her.

Then, someone from the staff can be heard trying to calm the commotion down. “What school should I go to next it’s been a minute!” she captioned the clip.

However, social media users weren’t exactly pleased about the choice to have her interacting with high school students — purely because of the explicit nature of her lyrics.

“None of sexyy red’s lyrics are high or middle school appropriate. Imagine singing my coochie pink, my bootyhole brown in front of 13-17 year olds,” one user commented with crying emojis.

Others think there’s a double standard when she didn’t perform for the students. “Male rappers legit go to high schools all the time with their woman hating ass songs and y’all complaining about an old video of Sexyy Red going to a high school to give out prom money. What a dumb ass bunch,” another wrote.

Sexyy Red eventually heard about the internet debate and decided to clarify things about her appearance on a post from The Shade Room. She also posted a similar message on Twitter.