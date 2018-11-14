Are you ready to get Shaky this Spring? We're bringing Tame Impala, Beck, Cage the Elephant, Incubus + more to Atlanta's Central Park. Grab your 3-Day tickets at 12pm today! https://t.co/QT0g2SJ1lJ pic.twitter.com/nlwkj61hr3 — Shaky Knees Festival (@ShakyKneesFest) November 14, 2018

It feels like festival season just ended, but the world is already moving on and getting ready for the 2019 slate of events. Even though winter is just getting ready to rear its frosty head, really, summer is only a few months away, so it’s actually time to start thinking about this sort of thing. Shaky Knees’ 2019 installment will take place from May 3 to 5, and ahead of that, the lineup for the Atlanta fest has been revealed.

At the top of the poster are Tame Impala, Beck, Cage The Elephant, and Incubus. Other highlights from the first few lines include Father John Misty, Interpol, Phosphorescent, Tash Sultana, Foals, Gary Clark Jr., and Tears For Fears. There’s plenty to get excited about beyond that, as well, like Soccer Mommy, Lucy Dacus, Dashboard Confessional, Natalie Prass, Japanese Breakfast, Grouplove, Deerhunter, Sharon Van Etten, Electric Guest, Calpurnia (Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard’s band), and Bad Books, which features members of Manchester Orchestra. Also on the bill are Mark Lanegan, Dandy Warhols, Black Lips, Oh Sees, Pedro the Lion, The Joy Formidable, and Foxing, among others.

Both general admission and VIP passes go on sale today starting at noon ET, so head to the Shaky Knees website for more information about that.

Find the full Shaky Knees lineup poster above.