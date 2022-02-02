Slowthai had one of the defining moments of his career so far (at least in the eyes of American TV viewers) when he joined Mura Masa on The Tonight Show in February 2020 to perform “Deal Wiv It.” During the performance, Slowthai took advantage of the whole set and even stood on Jimmy Fallon’s desk, making for some memorable television. Now, for fans who haven’t been able to forget that appearance, they’ll get the chance to see Slowthai live, as he just announced a handful of April concert dates in North America for the “Antisocial Roadshow” tour.

Performing live certainly isn’t Slowthai’s least favorite part of his job, as he revealed last February that he’s actually not too keen on recording, saying, “I hate getting in the booth. I love writing, and I love doing it over and over again. But then when it comes to the time to laying it down, I’m like, ‘Laugh.’ Yeah, I don’t know. I’m not hitting it the way… Because in my head, we all have that thing where we see it and hear it one way, and then you’re not delivering it, but then you’re self-critical, so you’re being extra critical. And then everyone would be like, ‘That’s the hardest thing ever!’ And you’re like, ‘I can do it better.’ So it will be like every song is a thousand takes.”

Check out the full list of dates below.

04/08 — New York, New York @ Webster Hall

04/09 — Chicago, IL @ Metro

04/10 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

04/14 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

04/15 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/21 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

04/22 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/27 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

04/30 — Boston, MA @ Royale