Billy Corgan Is Suddenly Not Interested In Talking About D’Arcy Wretzky Anymore

Throughout the infinite drama that’s surrounded the Smashing Pumpkins reunion, band leader Billy Corgan has not been shy when it comes to discussing former Pumpkins bassist D’Arcy Wretzky. For weeks now, the two have gone back and forth sharing their own versions of why Wretzky isn’t involved in this new Smashing Pumpkins venture. Wretsky is the latest combatant to fire her shot, when she said recently, “I honestly think he may have a brain tumor. He’s always been insufferable.”

Corgan spoke with friend and Chicago DJ Mancow recently, and when Mancow asked if Corgan had a response to Wretzky’s latest statement, he decided to clam up and not say anything. Alternative Nation transcribed some of their interview, in which Corgan compared the world to professional wrestling:

