Snoop Dogg ‘Giving Up Smoke’ May Have Been A Joke, But His New Hemp-Infused Drinks Will Help You Skip The Smoke Yourself

Last month, when Snoop Dogg said he was “giving up smoke,” some more skeptical commentators speculated that he was gearing up to announce some product designed to deliver THC alternatively, like a line of edibles or a drink. And while that turned out not to be the case, it didn’t take long for the international cannabis mascot to actually announce such a product — albeit with much less hoopla this time around.

Snoop’s new hemp-infused beverage line comes courtesy of Hill Beverage Co. and includes multiple flavors, with CBD-only, and versions with CBD, Delta-9, and THC. The drinks include Doggy Spritz in Cherry Limeade and Peaches N’ Honies flavors, and Do It Fluid in Blood Orange and Blue Razz flavors. Give that man points for consistency — and levels!

Snoop’s been expanding his portfolio a great deal lately, with the new sports comedy movie The Underdoggs coming to Amazon Prime Video early next year, his Funko store in Inglewood doing brisk business for the collector community, and his ongoing interest in NFTs and blockchain all looking to make up the deficit in streaming royalties.

But the high point of his year was undoubtedly getting to try a roasted marshmallow for the first time while shooting the commercial for the smokeless Solo Stove.

You can get Snoop’s new cannabis drinks at HillBeverageCo.com soon.