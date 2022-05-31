This upcoming August and September, Snoop Dogg was supposed to perform in Europe and the UK for his I Wanna Thank Me tour. Then, in October and November, he had a handful of Australian dates set as well. Unfortunately for fans in those regions, Snoop recently announced he has canceled those shows, although his upcoming US concerts are unaffected.

A statement Snoop shared over the weekend reads, “Due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts, including family obligations and upcoming tv and film projects, Snoop Dogg regrets he is canceling all upcoming non-US tour dates for the remainder of 2022. He was excited to see his fans around the world and apologies to all that had already made plans to see his show. He looks forward to rescheduling dates in the future. Ticket refunds will be available at the original point of purchase.”

Snoop certainly has a lot of film and TV projects in the air at the moment: On his IMDb page, upcoming projects at some point in development include Day Shift, Spoken Mirrors, All-Star Weekend, Doggyland, and Pierre The Pigeon-Hawk. Aside from that, he also has a new album, A Death Row Summer, on the way. He shared a single from the project, “Touch Away,” a couple weeks ago.