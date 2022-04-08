Snot Brings The Mayhem To Town In His Wild Video For ‘Benzo’

Snot, who is just 24 years old, earned himself a healthy amount of attention in 2020 with the release of his debut project Beautiful Havoc. Earlier this year, he followed up that project with his sophomore effort Ethereal. It was led by two singles, “Go” and “Doja,” with the latter causing a bit of controversy thanks to a line that was misunderstood by many, even Doja Cat herself. Ethereal arrived with 14 songs and guest appearances from ASAP Rocky, Trippie Redd, Kevin Abstract, Juicy J, Joey Badass, and Teddi Jones. Nearly two months after the project’s release, Snot returns with a new visual for folks to enjoy.

A new video for “Benzo,” one of the standout songs from Ethereal has arrived. In it, Snot sits on a car as it pierces through daytime city traffic while his crew cruises on motorbikes beside him. Things calm down for a brief moment when Snot stops by a friend’s house, but the party continues once he steps inside the house.

The video arrives after Snot received some flack from Snot The Band after they dissed nu-metal band Limp Bizkit. It came after Limp Bizkit’s decided to bring the young rapper on their upcoming Still Sucks Tour rather than Snot The Band.

You can watch the video for “Benzo” in the video above.

Ethereal is out now via 300 Entertainment. You can stream it here.

