Steve Lacy had a great 2022 with the release of his prolific LP Gemini Rights, which contained the massive hit “Bad Habit.” The song was so big (especially on TikTok) that it drove many people to his shows, some of whom did not have the best concert etiquette. One fan threw a camera at him on stage, so Lacy smashed it, creating controversy.

He responded at the time with a statement on his Instagram: “i don’t believe i owe anyone an apology. maybe i couldve reacted better? sure. always. i’m a student of life. but i’m a real person with real feelings and real reactions. i’m not a product or a robot.” Now, months later, he’s able to crack jokes about it in a new interview with Nardwuar.

“If somebody’s looking at you on stage, how do they know you’re having a good time?” the eccentric interviewer asked around the 12:20-mark. “Um… if I smile or say something stupid, yeah,” Lacy answered.

“And how do they know if you’re having a bad time?” Nardwuar then asked. Lacy answered before laughing, “I’m probably smashing a camera down on the floor.” He continued, “No, they won’t know. But I’m also very vocal about it. I’ll say some sh*t like, ‘Bear with me, you guys, this is a rough night.’ I don’t hide.”

Nardwuar also asked the singer what he thought of the sped-up version of “Bad Habit.” He said he didn’t “really have any thoughts” while giggling. He said, “Let the streets do what they need to do.”

Watch the full interview above.