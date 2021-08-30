At this point, R&B revivalist Summer Walker generates as many headlines for her drama-laced interactions with former beau London Holmes (better known as London on da Track) as she does for her admittedly heartfelt, relatable, commercially successful music. Today, she trended on Twitter after a series of posts on Instagram venting about the former couple’s relationship and current misadventures in co-parenting their newborn baby, including text posts deriding him on her private account @galactawhore and her a nearly eight-minute video on her main account.

In Story on her secondary account, she told fans, “London calling & dm’ing everyone around me cause he BLOCKED talking bout ‘if you care about summer get that n**** away from her.’ So if anything happens to me it was him. Ghetto baby daddy from hell. I be minding my business & NEVER call him unless it’s about the well being of my child. Smh crazy mf. & “that n****” has been raising your child since 2 months cause you ain’t sh*t and wouldn’t help me. You need to stop threating people & tell him thank you, f*ckin weirdo.”

Oop! Summer Walker with a few more words for London On Da Track! She claims he’s a pathological liar and a narcissist. She also called out one of the mothers of his children Eboni 👀 pic.twitter.com/mxJ4cmmyG2 — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) August 30, 2021

In a later post, she called London “a pathological liar” and “narcissist,” accusing him of gaslighting her and again warning him to stay away from her. She also took on London’s other partners, calling them out for pursuing fights and friction in the face of her attempts to make peace. She broke down the situation in the lengthy video she placed on her own page.

For their part, London and the other women have refuted her claims, with London blaming Summer’s outburst on her “mental health” not being “where it need to be.” His other children’s mothers also dropped their own comments.

Eboni denies being involved with London On Da Track sexually and says she wishes him & his new girl well! Erica Racine also responds to Summer Walker’s allegations that she uses drugs & shares why London isn't a deadbeat dad 👀 pic.twitter.com/WL6tewq7m3 — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) August 30, 2021

London on da Track calls Summer Walker a liar, says he’s not calling or DMing her but doesn’t blow up her spot for her mental health pic.twitter.com/mUDEnijbNO — GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) August 30, 2021

It’s beginning to look like the only way to fix this is getting Jada Smith on the phone and all four of these people onto the Red Table Talk. In the meantime, fans are convinced that all the extracurricular drama bodes well for the next album, giving the singer plenty of mess to address with her bluntly honest lyrics.

LondonOnTheTrack got some bitter ass babymommas! How tf y’all was mad he was messing with Summer Walker saying he don’t take care of his baby now they not together all of a sudden he wasn’t no dead beat pic.twitter.com/dhmfgVjB2O — 𝔇𝔢𝔰𝔰𝔑𝔬𝔇𝔦𝔬𝔯🦋 . (@Desarita3) August 30, 2021

“This album is about to go up” – Summer Walker pic.twitter.com/rsk27tHc9J — Summer Walker Access (@summerwaccess) August 30, 2021

Summer Walker vs. London and his army of baby mamas.. 😩 pic.twitter.com/WbOCGZt7a8 — 𝙻𝚒𝚑💕 (@arieticallih) August 30, 2021