Swae Lee Shares A Relaxed Cover Diddy’s ‘I’ll Be Missing You’

A number of music artists have witnessed the pain and divide that is present throughout the country right now, and they’ve decided to use their talents to offer comfort or show a level of understanding to their fans. T.I. and Nasty C addressed George Floyd and systematic racism on their joint effort, “They Don’t,” while DaBaby updated his track “Rockstar” with a verse on police brutality. Meek Mill also joined in on the trend, releasing his “Otherside Of America” track, which sampled a Donald Trump speech. Now Swae Lee has shared a cover of Diddy’s “I’ll Be Missing You” with fans.

Swae Lee posted the cover to his Instagram TV page, looking to share a “song to the world,” as he said in the video’s caption. He kept his thoughts in the caption short, but he also said the song would be “Dedicated to the loved ones we lost and everyone joining this fight pushing forward.” Swae Lee sang the track aloud as the instrumental of the track featuring Faith Evans, 112, and Diddy — who was known as Puff Daddy at the time — played in the background.

Swae Lee’s cover comes after he revealed plans to be productive in quarantine while finishing his next album, which will serve as the follow up to his debut solo album Swaecation, which was packaged together with Rae Sremmurd’s 2018 triple album SR3MM.

You can listen to the track in the video above.