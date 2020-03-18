Swae Lee Plans To Be Productive While Self-Quarantining By Finishing His Next Album

Self-isolation is the new normal for now as the coronavirus pandemic continues to be an international issue. While this has led to a disruption of the lifestyles of many, Swae Lee is looking at the bright side of the situation, and he sees an opportunity. He reckons that while he is in self-quarantine, he might be able to be productive and work on some new music.

This afternoon, he tweeted, “I’ll be self quarantining finishing up my album.” Swae Lee’s debut solo album was Swaecation, which came as part of the 2018 Rae Sremmud triple album SR3MM. Swae’s declaration that he will be finishing an album comes shortly after he released his latest single, “Someone Said,” a few weeks ago.

I’ll be self quarantining finishing up my album ✌🏽 — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) March 18, 2020

Swae Lee isn’t the only hip-hop star taking the act of self-isolating seriously: Drake is reportedly doing the same thing up in Toronto after hanging out with Kevin Durant, who tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, other musicians are also adjusting to their new indoor lifestyles. Christine And The Queens and Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard have promised daily livestreamed performances, and Charli XCX is set to host a series of quarantine livestreams featuring special guests.

