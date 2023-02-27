SZA is currently on her headlining SOS Tour in support of her massively successful December album by the same name, which is celebrating its record-breaking 10th week atop the Billboard 200 chart.

Before the SOS Tour kicked off last week, SZA was on stage at the 2023 Grammys on February 5 to present Bad Bunny with Best Música Urbana Album for Un Verano Sin Ti.

“I was really freaking out about announcing,” SZA told Alternative Press as one of the publication’s spring 2023 cover stars. “I wasn’t even performing or anything, and [backstage] I was like, ‘Wow, I could never perform because I’m gonna lose it just walking out with a piece of f*cking paper.’ I was shaking like, ‘I’m gonna pass out, no deadass.’ And then, it subsided as I got on there and accepted what it was.”

SZA is more alternative than you think. For the first cover of our Spring 2023 issue, the singer-songwriter talks working with Phoebe Bridgers and dives deeper into her explosive album ‘SOS.’ https://t.co/d1COMmxQfB@sza 🖊 @sydegee

📷 @prakopcyk pic.twitter.com/vxVrM3rKci — altpress (@AltPress) February 27, 2023

Elsewhere in the cover story, SZA teased the deluxe edition of SOS and a future appearance on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke. She admitted to previously turning down an opportunity to be on Carpool Karaoke because she felt “scared of being on camera, looking bad, sounding bad and being perceived,” so maybe she’ll also change her mind about a future Grammys performance.

Either way, based on her recent comments to The Los Angeles Times about Beyoncé controversially losing Album Of The Year, SZA isn’t sweating the Grammys.

“Beyoncé — she’s so much bigger than a[n] f*cking Grammy,” SZA said. “She’s Beyoncé! She’s done it for women, she’s done it for Black people, she’s done it for artists. She’s done so much for the world by just being herself.”