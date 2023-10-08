sza
SZA Hinted At An ‘Intimate Mini Tour’ For Her ‘SOS’ Deluxe Album ‘Lana,’ But With One Special Stipulation

SZA’s time on the road could bleed into 2024. Although the “Kill Bill” singer only has a few dates left on the second North American leg of the SOS Tour, fans could have the opportunity to catch her live quite soon after it concludes. SZA hinted at a miniature tour run while sharing Lana, the modified deluxe version of her SOS album.

On Saturday, October 7, in a post uploaded to her official X (formerly Twitter) page, SZA proposed that idea to fans. “[I] was thinking I wanna do an intimate mini tour for [the] deluxe [album],” she wrote. “But ONLY in the most turnt cities from the ‘SOS Tour.’ I made a list. Y’all deserve a reward. I’m so grateful 🙏🏾❤️.”

Followers who had attended one of her previous concert stops chimed in to advocate for their respective cities.

“Atlanta better be on it, niece,” wrote one.

SZA quickly replied, “U already know.”

If SZA does follow through with the smaller tour run, she wouldn’t be the first artist to pull it off. Earlier this year, Ed Sheeran simultaneously embarked on two distinctively different live show runs, the more significant production Mathematics Tour and the stripped-back Subtract Tour.

