SZA’s time on the road could bleed into 2024. Although the “Kill Bill” singer only has a few dates left on the second North American leg of the SOS Tour, fans could have the opportunity to catch her live quite soon after it concludes. SZA hinted at a miniature tour run while sharing Lana, the modified deluxe version of her SOS album.

On Saturday, October 7, in a post uploaded to her official X (formerly Twitter) page, SZA proposed that idea to fans. “[I] was thinking I wanna do an intimate mini tour for [the] deluxe [album],” she wrote. “But ONLY in the most turnt cities from the ‘SOS Tour.’ I made a list. Y’all deserve a reward. I’m so grateful 🙏🏾❤️.”

Was thinking I wanna do an intimate mini tour for deluxe . But ONLY in the most turnt cities form SOS tour . I made a list . Y’all deserve a reward . I’m so grateful 🙏🏾❤️ — SZA (@sza) October 7, 2023

Followers who had attended one of her previous concert stops chimed in to advocate for their respective cities.

“Atlanta better be on it, niece,” wrote one.

atlanta better be on it niece — nicole (@roseinharlem) October 7, 2023

SZA quickly replied, “U already know.”

U already know . — SZA (@sza) October 7, 2023

If SZA does follow through with the smaller tour run, she wouldn’t be the first artist to pull it off. Earlier this year, Ed Sheeran simultaneously embarked on two distinctively different live show runs, the more significant production Mathematics Tour and the stripped-back Subtract Tour.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.