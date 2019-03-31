Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

After introducing the world to the next Tame Impala chapter last week with the release of their lead single, “Patience,” the band gave fans another taste of new music tonight on Saturday Night Live, debuting a brand new song called “Borderline” for the first time. The track is a quick follow-up and indicates that their new album may just be coming before their slot headlining Coachella in a few weeks after all.

Debuting “Patience” live for their first song on the show, Kevin Parker and his crew returned later on to perform this newer song. And if you thought a new album, and headlining fests like Coachella and Lollapalooza wasn’t enough to keep Parker and his band busy, don’t forget that he also found time to collaborate with Theophilus London and get married earlier in the year. No wonder he was distracted enough to forget to mention that Coachella appearance to his bandmates at first. Thankfully, that poster appears everywhere, so they were bound to find out at some point. We’ll be there reporting on the set, which will surely be an unforgettable one.

In the meantime, check out their live performance of the new track above.