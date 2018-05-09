Taylor Swift’s Tour-Opening Show Included Charli XCX Debuting A New Song Live

If you thought Taylor Swift season was over after the promotional cycle surrounding Reputation started to die down, think again. She just kicked off her huge tour in support of the record at the University Of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and it was full of big moments.

Swift tapped Camila Cabello and Charli XCX as openers (which she previously announced a couple months ago), and during XCX’s set, she performed a brand new song, which may be called “Five In The Morning.” She introduced the track by saying, “This is a brand new song. I’ve never played it before, ever.” The song is a midtempo trap-influenced track that lays on the heavy bass nice and thick, which is even apparent in a fan-shot video:

Swift also brought the two out during her set, and together, the trio sang “Shake It Off.”

