Nearly, two years after K.T.S.E., Teyana Taylor returns to the spotlight with her third album, The Album. Following the aftermath of her sophomore album, Teyana looks to fully execute her vision and make up for unreleased content from the past this time around as she brings 23 songs to the table for her latest album. Packed with features throughout, one of the highlight moments on the album arrives on the Missy Elliott and Future-featured “Boomin.”

Driven by a strong bass and distant piano keys, Teyana details the satisfaction and happiness her partner brings her in the bedroom. Showing her passion for both her partner and the feelings she holds, Teyana says she “booms like an 808” on the song’s chorus. Future adds his own touch to the song by asking, “Do you know what you mean to me?” before diving into a verse of his own.

Teyana’s latest effort arrives shortly after she revealed her reason for releasing The Album on Juneteenth. “I’ve always been about us being celebrated and celebrating my culture and my people,” she wrote. “For everything to happen, from my album getting delayed and it falls perfectly on Juneteenth, yes, it’s a celebration.”

The Album is out now via GOOD Music and Def Jam. Get it here.

