Over the last several months, several notable Hollywood couples have stunned fans by announcing they’ve split. First, it was Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Then, it was Jeezy and Jeannie Mai. They were followed by Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness. Now, Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert are shattering relationship goal collages everywhere.

On Sunday, September 17, in a post shared on her official Instagram page, Teyana annoucced the pair’s separation. They officially got married back in 2016 and since then have welcomed two daughters, Iman “Junie” Tayla Shumpert Jr. and Rue Rose Shumpert. Although Teyena did not confirm whether the separation would graduate into a full-fledged divorce, she was adamant they are still good friends.

Read Teyana’s full statement below.