Over the last several months, several notable Hollywood couples have stunned fans by announcing they’ve split. First, it was Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Then, it was Jeezy and Jeannie Mai. They were followed by Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness. Now, Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert are shattering relationship goal collages everywhere.
On Sunday, September 17, in a post shared on her official Instagram page, Teyana annoucced the pair’s separation. They officially got married back in 2016 and since then have welcomed two daughters, Iman “Junie” Tayla Shumpert Jr. and Rue Rose Shumpert. Although Teyena did not confirm whether the separation would graduate into a full-fledged divorce, she was adamant they are still good friends.
Read Teyana’s full statement below.
AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie! In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000% clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners, and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children. Most importantly, we are FAMILY & in the 10 years together, 7 years married, we ain’t ever played with or about THAT. We just keep y’all asses out of the group chat, lol, which is the reason we’ve been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise. The only reason I’m even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it’s unfair to all parties involved. I hope this provided some clarity for y’all. Okay, AunTey, taking y’all back out of the chat. Bye!