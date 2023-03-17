The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from EST Gee, Lil Keed, and more.

Now that the Grammys and Oscars are out of the way, expect to see the release schedule stabilize in the coming weeks. Even though things haven’t picked up quite yet, there have been a few notable new releases this week. Jpegmafia and Danny Brown teamed up for “Lean Beef Patty” to announce a full joint album, JID and Lute shared the video for their Creed III collaboration “Ma Boy,” and Westside Boogie shared his Live At The Novo EP to get fans hyped up for some new music. Doechii also released two versions of “Block Boy” with and without the controversial Kodak Black.

Also, Smino dropped “Wyoming Freestyle,” Logic shared his “Shimmy” video with Joey Badass, Russ got “Nasty” in his latest indie single drop, Diddy and The Weeknd added contributions to Metro Boomin and 21 Savage’s “Creepin’,” and 03 Greedo and Hit-Boy put on for the West Coast with separate releases.

Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending March 17, 2023.