The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from Ice Spice, Smino, Westside Gunn and more. Happy Halloween! As spooky season comes to a close, rap fans got a few treats this week in the form of new releases from Ice Spice, whose new song “Bikini Bottom” may well keep the attention from her viral hit “Munch” coming, Trippie Redd and Don Toliver’s rebellious single”Ain’t Safe,” IDK’s MF DOOM homage “Monsieur Dior,” as well as deluxe versions of Baby Keem’s The Melodic Blue and Freddie Gibbs’ Soul Sold Separately. Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending October 28, 2022.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes BabyTron — Bin Reaper 3: Old Testament Michiganers have been rejoicing in the resurgence of the state’s underground rap scene, propelled by off-kilter cadences and over-the-top punchlines. BabyTron is perhaps one of the most unusual of the current crop, with a rapidly growing and increasingly vocal fan base singing his praises.

BlueBucksClan — Clan Way 3 West Coast duo BlueBucks has amassed a fervent following behind their nonstop flow of clever sports references and party-ready beat selection. Clan Way 3 was delayed a bit but proves to be worth the wait. Che Noir — The Last Remnants While much of the attention on Buffalo’s indie rap scene has centered on Griselda, fans hankering for gritty, bar-forward raps should not sleep on Che Noir, who proves that the upstate New York city has plenty of talent worth checking out.

Duke Deuce — Memphis Massacre III In the fervor surrounding Quality Control’s marquee acts, it’d be easy to overlook the rest of their roster — and a mistake to do so. Duke Deuce is one of those; he’s an exuberant performer in his own right who raps like the titles of his songs: ALL CAPS. Smino — Luv 4 Rent The highlight of the week’s releases for my money, Luv 4 Rent is Smi’s long-awaited follow-up to 2018’s Noir. With a newfound sense of freedom and assists from the likes of J. Cole, Lil Uzi Vert, and more, he pays off fans’ patience in spades.

Westside Gunn — 10 Wisely cutting down the full title of his long-running mixtape series for its final installment in light of recent comments by a sometime collaborator, Griselda’s head honcho delivers more of what the Buffalo-bred producer’s fans have come to expect. Yung Gravy — Marvelous If nothing else, Gravy’s album is a perfect example of how to strike when the iron is hot. With his single “Betty” burning down TikTok and RickRolling us all in the process, he picked the perfect time to drop his fourth(!) studio album, ensuring maximum exposure.

Singles/Videos Babyface Ray — “Nice Guy” As the Detroiter joins his fellow Michigan rap compatriots in experiencing a boost in acclaim, he kicks off the rollout to the follow-up for his 2022 album Face with a cinematic video and more haunting reflections on the street life he’s working so hard to leave behind.

Busta Rhymes — “Slap” Feat. Big Daddy Kane & Conway The Machine Goodness gracious. Two of rap’s most decorated vets turn in a performance that proves the best only get better with time. Conway’s contribution is also pretty cool but all the spotlight is deservedly stolen by Mr. Dark Gable himself, Big Daddy Kane. Erick The Architect — “No Ice” Feat. Akthesavior When Flatbush Zombies started working on solo projects, I’ll admit I was disappointed and a little skeptical. I needn’t have been; their solo output as a whole has been every bit as solid and their expanded perspectives make up for the missing group chemistry.