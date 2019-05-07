All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.07.19 59 mins ago

Getty Image

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.

Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the very best of the indie releases from the past seven days. This week saw the first Vampire Weekend album in six years, a Big Thief record that is sure to feature prominantly on year-end lists, and a moody new song from The National. Yeah, it was a pretty great week for new indie music.

Vampire Weekend — Father Of The Bride

Vampire Weekend, the band of the internet era, are back. And while six years was a long time for many fans to wait, the 18-song collection strives to make that wait worth it. Writing about the record for Uproxx, Steven Hyden said, “One of the many small miracles of this lovely and wise comeback album is that it doesn’t feel like it was made by a guy in his mid-thirties pretending like he’s still a fresh-faced, post-collegiate twentysomething. Rather than reviving a remnant of his old, indie-famous life, Koenig has brought Vampire Weekend into the smaller, more intimate confines of his current family-man existence.”

Big Thief — U.F.O.F.

While Vampire Weekend certainly offered up the most anticipated indie album of the week, Big Thief might have the best one. Over the last couple years, the band’s leader and vocalist, Adrianne Lenker, has been offering up inspired releases both as a solo artist and within the band, but this newest offering shows that there is no ceiling for her reflective, often-brilliant songwriting.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Listen To This
TAGSBig ThiefDaughter Of SwordsListen To ThisNew Indie MusicStef ChuraThe GlowThe Regrettesvampire weekend
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.07.19 59 mins ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.06.19 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.06.19 1 day ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.03.19 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.30.19 7 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP