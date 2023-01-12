Miguel owned Billboard‘s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart from 2011 to 2012. “Sure Thing” became his first-ever No. 1 on the chart in May 2011, and he hit No. 1 again as the featured artist on Wale’s “Lotus Flower Bomb” that December and with his own hit “Adorn” the following year. SZA’s “Kill Bill” currently reigns atop the chart, but Miguel has accomplished a surprising re-entry.

According to Billboard on Thursday, January 12, Miguel’s “Sure Thing” sits at No. 20 on this week’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart with 8.4 million official US streams netted in the week ending January 5, with credit given specifically to TikTok.

TikTok had the same charting impact for The Weeknd’s “Die For You” on this week’s Hot 100 chart, cracking the top 10 for the first time despite releasing six years ago. A similarly delayed revelation is happening with Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary,” landing at No. 68 this week.

Per Billboard, “Sure Thing” is also re-emerging on other charts — leaping from No. 143 to No. 69 on the Billboard Global 200 (21.2 million global streams) and debuting at No. 134 on the Billboard Global Excl. US chart.

It’s possible that Miguel will soon have new material eligible to populate the charts, as he teased a snippet of a new song in mid-November.