Back in August, it looked like new downloads of the popular app TikTok were going to be banned in the US. Fast-forward just a few months later, and it now seems that the app will actually be expanding its reach. TikTok just signed a music licensing deal with Sony, meaning popular songs by artists like Beyonce, Travis Scott, and many more will soon be available for use in videos.

According to a report from Bloomberg, TikTok is shelling out quite a bit more money for the new deal compared to previous contracts. On top of allowing their artists’ music on the platform, Sony’s deal with TikTok will foster emerging artist discovery. “We believe that we should share value with the music industry,” TikTok’s head of global music Ole Obermann said in a statement. “As we grow, the value of the industry should grow.”

TikTok has shown that it has powerful influence in the music industry. Lil Nas X became a global superstar when “Old Town Road” dominated on the app, Doja Cat scored her first No. 1 single after her track “Say So” went viral, and New Zealand artist Benee experienced her global breakout following the explosion of her song “Supalonely” among users.

The new deal allows thousands of more artists to get a shot at promoting their music on the app. Because TikTok has now secured the rights to music by Sony artists, that means musicians on the label’s imprints, including RCA and Columbia, can now make their catalog available for use in videos.

