Tinashe’s next project is short and sweet. It’s called BB/ANG3L, and it’s due on September 8 with distribution through Nice Life Recording Company. The seven-song EP will feature the previously released songs “Talk To Me” and “Needs” and will be supported via Tinashe’s upcoming joint tour with “Heaven” collaborator Shygirl. Tinashe shared the cover art, release date, and tracklist on social media earlier today.

BB/ANG3L is the 30-year-old singer’s sixth album and third project since leaving RCA in 2019. In a June interview with Rolling Stone Korea, Tinashe said of the upcoming project, “With this new music, I did a lot of genre-combining, and he really brought an electronic side that I loved in the production. Then I balanced that with a lot of R&B melodies and vocals. I hope everyone really likes it.” She later previewed the music at a party in Los Angeles, and since then, has been full steam ahead on the album’s promotion, cryptically tweeting lyrics.

BB/ANG3L is due on 9/8 via Tinashe Music Inc./ Nice Life Recording Company. You can see the tracklist below.

1. “Treason”

2. “Talk To Me”

3. “Needs”

4. “Uh Huh”

5. “Gravity”

6. “None Of My Business”

7. “Tightrope”

