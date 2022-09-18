In his latest video, “Mini Me,” Houston rapper Tobe Nwigwe leads a group in dance in a garden, joined by his wife, Fat. While the two have a son in real life, Tobe addresses his “sons” in the rap game.

“Fat just had my son indeed, but a small catch / Is that I’ve had sons, just not out my ballsack / Fall back, I be appalled that / All that I’ve done for my sons don’t get wall plaques / Look, I should walk up in the room and see up on the wall / Greatest father figure of ’em all,” he raps.

Fat raps and adlibs on the chorus, saying, “I’m sick of you bein’ nice to all these boys, they’re our babies.”

The married couple is later joined by Dame D.O.L.L.A., who aims to maintain peace within himself and among others.

“Tell ’em roll out the red carpet, we special people / And we don’t see nobody as lesser equals / Boy, times change, keep the energy / We pray on enemy and never let him take our inner peace,” he raps.

In addition to putting out skillful rhymes, Tobe also stars on the Houston-set Netflix series Mo, on which, he plays the titular character’s childhood best friend.

Check out the video for “Mini Me” above.