Every Monday, Billboard unveils the top 10 songs on the latest Hot 100 chart. The most recent rankings, for the chart dated September 30, are out now, so let’s run down who had this week’s biggest hits.

10. Dua Lipa — “Dance The Night” The Barbie movie has come and gone, but Dua Lipa’s soundtrack highlight is sticking around. It previously peaked at No. 6 and is still managing to hang with the rest of the big dogs in the top 10. 9. Gunna — “F*kumean” After topping out at No. 4, Gunna is still going strong with “F*kumean,” which recently got the cover treatment from Chlöe.

8. Morgan Wallen — “Last Night” Earlier this summer, “Last Night” became the biggest solo song in Hot 100 history in terms of weeks at No. 1, with 16 total. It’s now tied for second all time, behind just Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.” This week, though, it finds itself at No. 8. 7. Olivia Rodrigo — “Vampire” Rodrigo just made some history of her own, as “Vampire” returned to No. 1 after a wild nine weeks away from its previous stint on top. That was short-lived, though, as the track is back down to No. 7 this week.

6. Taylor Swift — “Cruel Summer” While Swift is currently embracing fall and the football that comes with it, there’s still some summer left for her, as her four-year-old song is No. 6 right now. 5. Zach Bryan — “I Remember Everything” Feat. Kacey Musgraves Bryan and Kacey recently had their first No. 1 with their collaboration from Bryan’s new self-titled album, and the song’s still doing quite well as it remains in the top 5.

4. Luke Combs — “Fast Car” Combs’ rendition of the Tracy Chapman classic is yet another country song that has spent time at No. 1 in 2023, and like Wallen’s hit, it was one of Billboard‘s songs of the summer. 3. SZA — “Snooze” “Snooze” had a major week: It previously peaked at No. 7, and after ranking at No. 8 last week, it vaulted up to a new high at No. 3 in the latest frame.