In the middle of the the months-long run of country songs dominating the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Olivia Rodrigo’s lead Guts single “Vampire” debuted in the top rank. It left No. 1 after a frame, and as song after song took over the No. 1 spot, it seemed like “Vampire” would be a one-and-done chart-topper. That has proven not to be the case, though: On the new Hot 100 dated September 23, “Vampire” has returned to No. 1 for a second non-consecutive week.

All in all, the song went a whopping nine weeks between No. 1 stints. As Billboard notes, this is tied for “the longest gap between No. 1 stays among songs in a single release cycle.” The other song is Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball,” which also had a nine-week gap in 2013. Among all songs, single release cycle or otherwise, the only two with longer gaps are Chubby Checker’s “The Twist” and Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

Rodrigo’s “Bad Idea Right?” also found its way into the top 10 at No. 7 this week, a new peak for the Guts single, up from its previous high at No. 10. Guts, by the way, just debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo just announced a run of global tour dates in support of her new album.