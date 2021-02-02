Yesterday was a big birthday in the music world, as Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi turned 3 years old. To mark the occasion, Scott took to Instagram to share some photos of himself with his offspring, as well as an adorable poem that he wrote for her.

Scott’s post features two photos, one of him holding Stormi and another of the pair each flexing their biceps. Scott captioned the post, “3 is bigger than 2 / 3 more years of love that’s true / 3 more inches u might have grew / 3 more years a lot to dooo!!! / 3 more TIMES I LOVE UUUUUU.” He then capped off the post by adding, “Happy bday to my Lil storm storm.”

It would seem that Stormi had a lot of people wishing her a happy birthday yesterday, as she’s probably the most famous 3-year-old on Instagram: Of the top ten most-liked post on Instagram from 2020, four of them were from her mother, and three of those featured Stormi. Meanwhile, Stormi has been busy lately, as she and her father recently hosted a pre-Christmas toy drive, which ended up getting 2,000 toys into the hands of about 1,000 Houston children. On top of that, things like food, Christmas trees, blankets, and more were made available to those in attendance.