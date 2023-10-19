Trey Songz Was Sued By Two Women For Sexual Assault At A House Party

R&B star Trey Songz is again being accused of sexual assault. According to TMZ, the singer is the subject of a lawsuit filed by two women for an alleged incident in 2015 in which they say he forced himself on them without consent after they passed out during a house party at his LA-area estate.

The women say they met the singer at one of his concerts and were invited to an afterparty, then maintained contact with him, leading to an invite to his home for his birthday party in August 2015. They say they fear they were drugged after being pressured to drink alcohol and feeling immediately intoxicated despite only consuming a “moderate” amount.

Songz allegedly led them to an upstairs bedroom where they passed out with their clothes on. However, according to their lawsuit, they woke up naked, with a naked Trey Songz, who demanded they take a shower with him and tried to initiate sex with them, performing oral on one and forcing his fingers into the other’s vagina.

The women are suing for damages, saying they’ve suffered lasting injuries, while Trey Songz’s attorney issued the following statement to TMZ:

“This is yet another example of nearly decade-old allegations being repurposed to take advantage of California’s constitutionally questionable new look back window. We look forward to vindicating Trey on the merits in court.”

Of course, this is not the first time Songz has been accused of similar behavior. In January 2022, former collegiate basketball player and social media influencer Dylan Gonzalez accused Trey of raping her, although a lack of evidence led Las Vegas Police to dismiss any criminal charges, while another woman sued the singer for an alleged 2016 incident, but the case was dismissed when a legal representative failed to issue a timely response to Trey’s defense.