Trippie Redd Surprise Releases The ‘Hate Is Dead’ Mixtape

Trippie Redd has had a lot on his mind as of late. For starters, while in Baltimore for his Tripp At Knight Tour, his tour bus was reportedly shot at, wounding a driver. He was then featured on the Fighting Demons posthumous album from his friend Juice WRLD, hopping on the track “Feline” with Polo G. Then this past weekend following the death of Drakeo The Ruler, Trippie tweeted “Rip Drakeo u really supported me when u came home I can’t do nun but thank u bro and wish u a beautiful journey to the other side.”

Rip Drakeo u really supported me when u came home I can’t do nun but thank u bro and wish u a beautiful journey to the other side 🤍 — Trippie Redd (@trippieredd) December 19, 2021

Emotions seem to have boiled over for the Columbus rapper and last night, he announced a new mixtape mere hours before it dropped. Posting about releasing the eight songs on Instagram, Trippie wrote: “these are all songs by me only 1 feature.” He then dropped the tape, and soon went on Instagram Live to play all of the songs for his followers.

The Hate Is Dead mixtape sees Trippie navigating through his pensive flow, often infusing Nintendo 8-bit and other video game-style effects over auto-tuned vocals on tracks like “So Thankful” and “Red Line.” The tape actually includes a ninth bonus cut too.

Check out the album artwork and the deciphered tracklist below.





1. “Fire In My Heart”

2. “Ready For Love”

3. “So Thankful”

4. “Red Line”

5. “Throw It Up”

6. “I Got Game”

7. “Mud”

8. “Forever Young”

9. “Hate” (Bonus)

Hate Is Dead is out now. Stream it on Soundcloud here.