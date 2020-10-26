After debuting a handful of singles, like the Kanye West-featuring track “Ego Death” and “Expensive” with Nicki Minaj, Ty Dolla Sign announced his new record Featuring Ty Dolla Sign. The album dropped last week and saw a number of other big-name features from the likes of Jhené Aiko, Big Sean, Kid Cudi, and more. Now, Ty has pulled his solo track “Nothing Like Your Exes” to offer a priceless visual.

Directed by Eif Rivera, the visual is a parody on a drama-filled dating show. A handful of men gather in an opulent mansion to give their best shot at winning the heart of one woman, played by Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander. Several men vie for the bachelorette’s attention — and fail spectacularly. One contestant creepily appears in Alexander’s bathtub and another man tries to win her over by cooking up a nearly-inedible breakfast.

Flavor Flav, who makes a cameo in the visual, has actually had a previous relationship with Alexander. Flav and Alexander met when she competed for (and won) his heart on the first season of his 2006 dating show, Flavor Of Love.

Watch Ty Dolla Sign’s “Nothing Like Your Exes” video above.

Featuring Ty Dolla Sign is out now via Atlantic. Get it here.

Ty Dolla Sign is a Warner Media artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.