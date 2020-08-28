Ty Dolla Sign has been hard at work on his upcoming third album, Dream House, over the last three years. After holding fans down with songs like “Purple Emoji” and “Hottest In The City,” Ty takes one more step closer to the upcoming album with his latest release, “Expensive” with Nicki Minaj. On the track, Ty celebrates the materialistic woman in his life while Nicki Minaj labels herself as an expensive woman as well. Dropping the track with a video, Ty’s lady comes home from a shopping spree, one that leaves the singer drowning in pricey merchandise. Emptying his pockets for his partner’s desires, Nicki Minaj appears later to reinforce her own high-class taste.

The single arrives after Ty Dolla Sign kicked off the campaign this upcoming Dream House album with “Ego Death” featuring Kanye West, FKA Twigs, and Skrillex. The song marked the latest addition to a long list of collaborations between him and Kanye West that includes “Real Friends,” Guard Down,” “Wouldn’t Leave,” and the unreleased TikTok favorite, “New Body” which also features Nicki Minaj.

While the song is just Ty Dolla Sign’s second release as a lead artist this year, the West Coast singer has lent his voice to a number of songs this year including Murda Beatz’s “Doors Unlocked,” which they recently released a video for, Strick’s “Yacht Club” with Young Thug, Thundercat’s “Fair Chance,” Russ’ “3AM,” and more.

Listen to “Expensive” above.

Ty Dolla Sign is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.