Wale Announces A Social Media Hiatus Due To Being ‘Extremely Sick’

Wale, who built his career on his social media presence, has announced that he’s taking a break from posting and perusing as usual as the result of an unknown illness on Instagram. Posting the message to his Instagram Story, he informed fans that “I am out of commission. I been extremely sick since Saturday. I’ve missed many calls and texts. Thank you to everybody who called wit genuine concern. I ain’t sure how long I’ll be down but this sh*t ain’t slight.”

However, he softened the blow of this concerning message, promising: “Soon as I can come back strong, I’ll be back strong. As for now, management will run my socials. Much love, see y’all soon.”

The news comes at an inopportune time for the DC rapper, who recently announced the impending release of his album Folarin 2, his seventh studio album and first full-length to drop since 2019’s Wow… That’s Crazy. Most recently, he appeared with Earthgang on their new single “Options,” as well as on its remix with Coi Leray, and promoted his own music with “Good Vibes” and the Gunna-featuring “Flawed.” Hopefully, his confidence and fans’ patience will pay off and he’ll get well soon.

