If your several plays of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” have worn out your stereo, a Houston homeowner has come up with a creative way to crunk up the holidays. A man by the name of Frank To-ong, better known as H-Town Frankie is returning with his perfectly synced Christmas lights for the ninth year in a row.

While it’s not unusual for homeowners to sync their Christmas lights to traditional holiday carols, Frankie likes to sync his lights to blink and display to some big bangers.

In one TikTok clip, some of Frankie’s lights are seen blinking to Lil Jon & The Eastside Boyz’s “Get Low,” with the lyrics on display on the closed garage door.

Another clip sees the lights putting on a show to one of this year’s biggest hits, “Titi Me Pregunto” by Bad Bunny.

It appears that Frankie likes to get in the Christmas spirit beginning in November. In one clip, the lights are seen dancing to the viral trap remix of Shirley Caesar’s “Beans, Greens, Tomatoes,” song which recirculates every Thanksgiving season.

In an interview with Secret Houston, Frankie expressed pride in his hometown, as well as the lights’ global impact.

“When people know that the creator of this content is from Houston, that makes me proud,” said Frankie. “That is the coolest thing ever. This is my town. This is my city.”

Check out some of the Christmas light syncs above.