Post Malone and The Weeknd both have albums in the works that their respective fan bases are waiting patiently for. Malone’s upcoming effort is a follow-up to his 2018 chart-topping album Hollywood’s Bleeding while The Weeknd’s own is one that will mark a quick return from last year’s After Hours. As the wait continues for both projects, Posty and The Weeknd join forces for their new song, “One Right Now.” The track flaunts off their nonchalant sides as they brush off their ex’s feelings and show how they’ve moved on to better.

The track marks Post Malone’s second release of the year after he dropped “Motley Crew” earlier this year. It came with a racetrack-themed video that saw him burning rubber and turning up with fellow musicians like Big Sean, Ty Dolla Sign, French Montana, Tyga, and more. Back in April, Post’s manager Dre London hinted that the singer may have two projects on the way for fans. “This that smile while on FaceTime with @postmalone agreeing that the world deserves 2 Posty projects out this year!” London wrote in the caption of an April 2021 Instagram post. “Discussing dates to drop the 1st one sooner than u think! I won’t tell u the title name just yet maybe next week.” We’ve yet to receive word on the upcoming releases.

As for The Weeknd, his upcoming sixth album is very close to arriving. “Album is complete,” he said during an October 4 episode of his Apple Music radio show Memento Mori. “Only thing missing is a couple characters that are key to the narrative. Some people that are near and dear to me, some people that inspired my life as a child, and some that inspire me now. More to come in the following months.”

You can listen to the new song in the video above.