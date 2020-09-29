In an ideal world, Westside Gunn‘s Shady Records debut Who Made The Sunshine would have dropped last month. The Griselda rapper announced the album back in July in an Instagram post that revealed its artwork, which was curated by his daughter WS Pootie. Unfortunately, due to the untimely death of Griselda’s DJ Shay, Westside, as well as the entire group, pushed back the release of all of their future projects. But fans won’t have to wait long, as Westside Gunn revealed the new release is this Friday, October 2.
View this post on Instagram
This is the Weekend 14yrs We Lost MachineGun Black.. fast forward this weekend 10/2 I’ll be dropping my Debut Album “WHO MADE THE SUNSHINE” on a Major @shadyrecords @interscope Mixed and Mastered by the 🐐 @youngguru763 I promise u NOTHING in Shady history sounds like this Produced by Daringer Alchemist Beat Butcha Conductor Williams Just Blaze Featuring Conway Benny Jadakiss Slick Rick Armani Caesar AA Rashid Keisha Plum WS POOTIE WS Baby Estee Nack StoveGOD Cooks El Camino Flee Lord Boldy James Smoke Dza Black Thought Busta Rhymes This shit is a Masterpiece!!!! I’m done always talking about how dope shit is gonna be I’m passed that point I told y’all GRISELDA is unstoppable but this project right here add it to those Top 10 list p.s. Slick Rick 2x 🤯🤯🤯 this Fri @griseldarecords @rocnation @agency_78 #GXFR #theALMIGHTY #Classic #Masterpiece #BUFFALOKIDS #Icon 🐐 First Rap Solo Album ever out of Buffalo on a major 🤲🏽🤲🏽 #History ART BY my beautiful 7yrs old Daughter WS POOTIE
Who Made The Sunshine will serve as Westside’s third album of the year, following April’s Pray For Paris and July’s Flygod Is an Awesome God II. The album includes many a great guest, among them the entire Griselda squad: Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, Armani Caesar, and Boldy Jame. Others from outside the label will also be present, including Slick Rick, Black Thought, Busta Rhymes, Jadakiss, Smoke DZA, A.A Rashid, Stove God Cooks, Flee Lord, Estee Nack, ElCaminio, and Keisha Plum.
The announcement comes after Westside joined RMR on the video for “Welfare” and Armani Caesar on the track “Mac 10s For Everybody,” off her Griselda debut, The Liz.
Check out the artwork and tracklist for Who Made The Sunshine below.
View this post on Instagram
Everything I’ve done thus far has led up to this moment, when I said FLYGOD was a classic ppl didn’t see it at that moment, then I dropped Supreme Blientele and made ppl to start believing, then I dropped PRAY FOR PARIS and I knew I had my formula together and I was ready for my first major release album and now it’s officially here “WHO MADE THE SUNSHINE” every project has been painted diff and with purpose, I know soon I’ll be done rapping but I have to give u WSG on a diff level this project I swear is my best work to date and I know it’s great bc it took me a week to make and not 2 days lol… but this is what HIP HOP is ALL about I feel young on this Album and I can’t wait until I give u this offering, I promise u You never heard ANYTHING like this on @shadyrecords this is ALL BUFFALO 🤲🏽🤲🏽 BEAUTIFUL ART PIECE by WS POOTIE thank u so much Baby Daddy Loves YOU “ WHO MADE THE SUNSHINE” 8/28 on WESTSIDEGUNN DAY #CLASSIC #MASTERPIECE #CULTURE #ART #FLYGOD #GXFR #ICON this cant be compared to anything I’ve done beforE it’s IF “FLYGOD” and “SUPREME BLIENTELE” has a baby @shadyrecords @griseldarecords @interscope
01. “Sunshine Intro” Feat. A.A. Rashid
02. “The Butcher and The Blade” Feat. Benny The Butcher & Conway The Machine
03. “Ishkabibble’s” Feat. Black Thought
04. “All Praises” Feat. Boldy James & Jadakiss
05. “Big Basha’s”
06. “Liz Loves Luger” Feat. Armani Caesar
07. “Ocean Prime” Feat. Slick Rick & Busta Rhymes
08. “Lessie” Feat. Keisha Plum
09. “Frank Murphy” Feat. Stove God Cooks, Flee Lord, Estee Nack, ElCamino & Smoke DZA
10. “Goodnight” Feat. Slick Rick
11. “98 Sabers” Feat. Armani Caesar, Conway The Machine & Benny The Butcher
Who Made The Sunshine is out 10/02 via Griselda/Shady.