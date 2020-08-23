Getty Image
Music

Westside Gunn Delayed The Release Of His Shady Records Debut Following DJ Shay’s Death

by:

Westside Gunn was preparing to release his debut album, Who Made The Sunshine, on Shady Records this Friday. The Buffalo-based rapper, however, will delay its release following the death of Griselda’s DJ Shay. Tragically passing due to the coronavirus, DJ Shay’s death has impacted the entire Griselda camp as Westside Gunn alluded to in the Instagram post announcing his death.

“U wanted this sh*t more than ALL of US, it wouldn’t be a Benny, WSG, Armani, Conway, BSF if it wasn’t for You,” he said in the post. In a new Instagram post, Westside Gunn looked to keep fans optimistic with a new update.

View this post on Instagram

First I wanna say thank u for All the love, support and prayers that has been giving, GRISELDA has the best fans in the world.. just wanna be the first to tell u my album @shadyrecords debut “WHO MADE THE SUNSHINE” has been postponed, we’ll be figuring out a date soon and I’ll keep u posted, WSG DAY is still 8/28 and I’ll be celebrating the Legend Shay life with the ppl who’s been there since day 1, Also there will be a Griselda Super Store for the month of September for ppl who was wondering what happ to the Versace Tape, The LIZ, Who Made the Sunshine merch etc… this will give everybody an opportunity before I start The Fall Drops again Love to y’all and I Promise u this album will be coming soon and if Pray for Paris in your Top 5 this will be too this shit is amazing I Promise YOu 🤲🏽 🌞 #FLYGOD #GXFR #ICON #CULTURE #ART #WMTS @griseldarecords

A post shared by FLYGOD (@westsidegunn) on

“First I wanna say thank u for All the love, support and prayers that has been giving, GRISELDA has the best fans in the world.. just wanna be the first to tell u my album @shadyrecords debut “WHO MADE THE SUNSHINE” has been postponed, we’ll be figuring out a date soon and I’ll keep u posted,” Westside said in the Instagram post.

While the delay may be a disappointment, the Griselda offered a silver lining for fans with the upcoming album. “Love to y’all and I Promise u this album will be coming soon and if Pray for Paris in your Top 5 this will be too this shit is amazing I Promise You.”

Who Made The Sunshine would be the rapper’s third release of the year follow Pray For Paris and Flygod Is An Awesome God.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×