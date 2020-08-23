Westside Gunn was preparing to release his debut album, Who Made The Sunshine, on Shady Records this Friday. The Buffalo-based rapper, however, will delay its release following the death of Griselda’s DJ Shay. Tragically passing due to the coronavirus, DJ Shay’s death has impacted the entire Griselda camp as Westside Gunn alluded to in the Instagram post announcing his death.

“U wanted this sh*t more than ALL of US, it wouldn’t be a Benny, WSG, Armani, Conway, BSF if it wasn’t for You,” he said in the post. In a new Instagram post, Westside Gunn looked to keep fans optimistic with a new update.

“First I wanna say thank u for All the love, support and prayers that has been giving, GRISELDA has the best fans in the world.. just wanna be the first to tell u my album @shadyrecords debut “WHO MADE THE SUNSHINE” has been postponed, we’ll be figuring out a date soon and I’ll keep u posted,” Westside said in the Instagram post.

While the delay may be a disappointment, the Griselda offered a silver lining for fans with the upcoming album. “Love to y’all and I Promise u this album will be coming soon and if Pray for Paris in your Top 5 this will be too this shit is amazing I Promise You.”

Who Made The Sunshine would be the rapper’s third release of the year follow Pray For Paris and Flygod Is An Awesome God.