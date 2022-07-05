Westside Gunn is certainly one of today’s more active artists in hip-hop. in just the last five years, he’s released 14 solo or joint projects and also joined his Griselda labelmates for their WWCD debut album in 2019. Westside’s solo catalog boasts highlights like 2020’s Pray For Paris and Who Made the Sunshine, the latter being his debut project with his ex-label Shady Records. After last year’s Hitler Wears Hermes 8: Sincerely, Adolf, Westside is looking to give his fans another memorable project with the upcoming release of Peace “Fly” God.

After teasing the project for some time, Westside finally shared some key details about Peace “Fly” God. He revealed in a tweet that the project will arrive on July 8. In that same post, he also unveiled its tracklist which flaunts a crisp 10 songs with production from Madlib, Don Carrera, Daringer, and Conductor Williams. Additionally, Peace “Fly” God will also feature appearances from Stove God Cooks and Estee Nack, but Westside did not reveal which song(s) they will be on.

You can read Westside’s announcement for Peace “Fly” God in the post above and see its tracklist below.

1. “Please Flygod”

2. “Jesus Crack”

3. “Ritz Barlton”

4. “Big Ass Bracelet”

5. “Bobby Rhude”

6. “Derrick Boleman”

7. “Horses On Sunset”

8. “Open Praise”

9. “Danhausen”

10. “Flip V Phil”

Peace “Fly” God is out 7/8 Griselda Records / EMPIRE.