What Did Kanye West Say About Cardi B?

Did you know that Cardi B is an Illuminati plant?

At least, that’s what Kanye West seemed to think in leaked video clip that has gone viral on Twitter (which I, personally, am never going to call “X”). In the clip, Kanye says, Cardi B is a plant by the Illuminati… She doesn’t write her raps. She’s just there to sound as ignorant as possible. She’s literally replaced Nicki Minaj purposely… She thinks it’s a blessing from the universe, it ain’t no f*cking blessing.”

Now, it’s important to take all this with a grain of salt. Kanye’s hair and clothing in the video suggest that it was shot sometime in 2018, when he was in the middle of his “bipolar is my superpower,” communing-with-nature-in-Wyoming era. You may recall that a documentary was being shot around that time and he also had some not-so-nice things to say to his onetime collaborator Chance The Rapper. He’s also known being somewhat… let’s just say “erratic” — both before this clip and more recently.

Likewise, since the video was shot, Kanye has worked with Cardi B (and Lil Durk) on her 2022 single “Hot Sh*t.” Cardi herself reminded followers that ‘Ye has also been plenty complimentary of her mic skills as well, posting a clip from Kanye’s 2022 interview with Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked in which he contradicts the above statements. “I’ve always believed in her since she was on Love & Hip-Hop: New York,” he said.

Is it “Oochie Wally” or is “One Mic,” Kanye?