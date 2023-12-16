Saturday, December 16, marks the end of iHeartRadio’s annual Jingle Ball concert series. The show has made stops in Philadelphia , Los Angeles , Atlanta , Chicago , and Detroit . Later this evening, the final performance will take place in Fort Lauderdale at the Amerant Bank Arena. So, who’s on the closing lineup?

What Is The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Miami Lineup?

According to iHeartRadio’s official website, the acts slated to take the stage include Marshmello, AJR, Flo Rida, Ludacris, LANY, David Kushner, Uproxx cover star Kaliii, and Paul Russell. Still, there is one special musician not listed on the landing page.

Due to professional obligations, Nicki Minaj had to bow out of her headlining appearance at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Chicago. However, she replaced her set with her longtime friend and collaborator, Lil Wayne. She then made up for her absence at Jingle Ball Atlanta. But she’s not finished with Jingle Ball just yet.

When Nicki revealed she was pulling out of Jingle Ball Chicago, she let fans know she would double back with more than one set. “I am still performing at the Atlanta Jingle Ball on the 14th,” she wrote. “And now I’ll also be performing at the Miami Jingle Ball on the 16th.”

Hi guys, I have to tell you something. One last thing. Hope it doesn’t make you sad. I won’t be able to perform tmrw in #Chicago for Jingle Ball. I was so excited to see you guys. Pls accept my sincerest apologies.

I’ll make it up to you on the Chicago stops of my tour early… — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 3, 2023

Later this month, ABC will air a televised special of the 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball series on Thursday, December 21, at 8 p.m. ET. Find more information here.