What Time Do The Grammys 2024 Start?

So far, the 2024 award session has been the talk of the town (a.k.a. social media). That communal conversation will continue this week as the highly-anticipated Grammys ceremony is set to take place. With Trevor Noah on hosting duty for the evening, viewers and attendees are guaranteed an entertaining event (sorry, Jo Koy). But while the jokes make the night pass smoothly, the Grammys is all about who walks away with the coveted gramophone trophy.

Last year’s ceremony was filled with record-setting moments thanks to Beyoncé. This year’s event could follow suit as acts like SZA and Victoria Monét lead the nomination pack. So, when can you tune into the broadcast?