So far, the 2024 award session has been the talk of the town (a.k.a. social media). That communal conversation will continue this week as the highly-anticipated Grammys ceremony is set to take place. With Trevor Noah on hosting duty for the evening, viewers and attendees are guaranteed an entertaining event (sorry, Jo Koy). But while the jokes make the night pass smoothly, the Grammys is all about who walks away with the coveted gramophone trophy.
Last year’s ceremony was filled with record-setting moments thanks to Beyoncé. This year’s event could follow suit as acts like SZA and Victoria Monét lead the nomination pack. So, when can you tune into the broadcast?
What Time Do The Grammys 2024 Start?
The 2024 Grammys are scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 4. Music’s biggest names will gather for the revered ceremony at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles, California. If you aren’t lucky enough to have secured a ticket to the event, you will just have to view it from the comfort of your couch like millions of others via CBS or log onto Paramount+.
The official award ceremony will begin broadcasting at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET). However, if you’re interested in checking out the fashion looks from the red carpet or pre-show interview, you can tune into the Recording Academy’s YouTube livestream at 3:30 p.m. ET. The pre-show can also be enjoyed on the official Grammys website. Find more information here.