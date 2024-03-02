Nicki Minaj’sPink Friday 2 World Tour is well underway.
The “Beep Beep” rapper kicked the extensive globe run-off yesterday (March 2) in Oakland, California. Thanks to the devoted Barbs (Minaj’s super fans), we’ve been able to share the setlist and in-person merch pricing with you. Still, there are a number of elements the world is waiting to learn about the tour.
Atop the list is, who will do the honors of opening for the record-setting musician? We can’t confirm that quite yet. But according to a note shared on Setlist.fm, we can semi-confirm when the run of show. Continue below the set time details, remaining tour date schedule, and official tour poster.
What Time Does Nicki Minaj Go On Stage For ‘Pink Friday 2 World Tour?’
Concertgoers have reported that for opening night, doors to the venue opened at 7 p.m. local time. By 9:40 p.m., Nicki Minaj takes the stage to begin the show officially. Minaj’s set reportedly runs until midnight. It is safe to assume that this schedule will remain consistent across the remaining dates for each venue without a curfew.
It is important to note that Minaj takes a break after Act V of her set. At this time, Monica takes the stage for a thirty-minute performance, according to Setlist.fm.
Nicki Minaj 2024 Tour Dates: Pink Friday 2 World Tour
03/03 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
03/08 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
03/10 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
03/13 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
03/15 — Inglewood, CA @ Rolling Loud California*
03/18 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
03/20 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
03/22 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
03/26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
03/28 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
03/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
03/30 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
04/01 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
04/02 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
04/04 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
04/05 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center
04/07 — Raleigh, NC @ Dreamville Festival*
04/08 — Boston. MA @ TD Garden
04/10 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
04/12 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
04/13 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
04/17 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
04/18 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
04/20 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
04/24 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
04/25 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
04/27 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
05/02 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
05/09 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/11 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
05/12 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
05/23 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
05/25 — Manchester, UK @ Co-Op Live
05/26 — Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena
05/28 — London, UK @ The O2
05/30 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
06/01 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena
06/02 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
06/05 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
06/07 — Berlin, Germany Minaj’sdes Benz Arena
* festival appearance