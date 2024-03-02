What Time Does Nicki Minaj Go On Stage For ‘Pink Friday 2 World Tour?’

Nicki Minaj’sPink Friday 2 World Tour is well underway.

The “Beep Beep” rapper kicked the extensive globe run-off yesterday (March 2) in Oakland, California. Thanks to the devoted Barbs (Minaj’s super fans), we’ve been able to share the setlist and in-person merch pricing with you. Still, there are a number of elements the world is waiting to learn about the tour.

Atop the list is, who will do the honors of opening for the record-setting musician? We can’t confirm that quite yet. But according to a note shared on Setlist.fm, we can semi-confirm when the run of show. Continue below the set time details, remaining tour date schedule, and official tour poster.