What Time Will Usher’s Coming Home Be On Apple Music?

Usher is not like every other artist, but in this regard, he is. Like most every other album ever released, Usher’s Coming Home is expected to hit DSPs, including Apple Music, at midnight ESP (9 p.m. PST).

Usher shared the 20-song tracklist last week, as seen below:

The R&B icon also announced his Past Present Future Tour. The North American trek is scheduled to begin at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC on August 20, 2024 and wrap with back-to-back shows at Chicago’s United Center on October 28-29, 2024. The fan pre-sale is slated for Friday, February 9, at 10 a.m. local time ahead of the general public on-sale on Monday, February 12, at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.