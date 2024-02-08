What Time Will Usher’s ‘Coming Home’ Be On Spotify?

Usher is preparing to drop his new album, Coming Home, very soon — and fans are extremely excited. It is going to be a major weekend for the musician, as he will perform at the Apple Music Halftime Show at the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11.

As a full-circle moment, he will take the stage at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. It comes after he wrapped his residency in the city at the end of 2023 but is still set to headline the Lovers & Friends Festival there later this year. Those in other cities will also get to see him, with more tour dates available here.

Here’s what to know about when Usher’s new album will be available to stream on Spotify.