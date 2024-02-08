Usher is preparing to drop his new album, Coming Home, very soon — and fans are extremely excited. It is going to be a major weekend for the musician, as he will perform at the Apple Music Halftime Show at the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11.
As a full-circle moment, he will take the stage at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. It comes after he wrapped his residency in the city at the end of 2023 but is still set to headline the Lovers & Friends Festival there later this year. Those in other cities will also get to see him, with more tour dates available here.
Here’s what to know about when Usher’s new album will be available to stream on Spotify.
What Time Will Usher’s ‘Coming Home’ Be On Spotify?
Usher’s Coming Home is out on Spotify at 12 a.m. ET tonight, or, if you’re on the west coast, you can listen to the album at 9 p.m. PT. Any other time zones would be converted from those as measures.
The album will include a ton of collaborations, with the title track featuring Burna Boy, Summer Walker and 21 Savage on “Good Good,” H.E.R. on “Risk It All,” Jung Kook of BTS on the “Standing Next To You (Remix),” and more.
Coming Home is out 2/9 via Mega/Gamma. Find more information here.
