When Do Kid Cudi’s ‘Insano World Tour’ Tickets Go On Sale?

Now that Kid Cudi has announced his Insano World Tour with openers Earthgang, Jaden, and Pusha T, fans might be wondering when tickets for the tour go on sale.

According to the press release for the tour, the general sale begins on March 15 at 10am local time. However, you can also register now for pre-sale, which begins Tuesday, March 12 at 10am local time (or Wednesday, March 13 for UK and Europe). American Express members in the US can purchase early access tickets Tuesday, March 12th at 10am through 10pm on Thursday, March 14th. You can find more information here.

Check out the tour dates below.