When Do Kid Cudi’s ‘Insano World Tour’ Tickets Go On Sale?

Now that Kid Cudi has announced his Insano World Tour with openers Earthgang, Jaden, and Pusha T, fans might be wondering when tickets for the tour go on sale.
According to the press release for the tour, the general sale begins on March 15 at 10am local time. However, you can also register now for pre-sale, which begins Tuesday, March 12 at 10am local time (or Wednesday, March 13 for UK and Europe). American Express members in the US can purchase early access tickets Tuesday, March 12th at 10am through 10pm on Thursday, March 14th. You can find more information here.
Check out the tour dates below.
Kid Cudi’s Insano World Tour Dates
06/28/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center +^
06/30/2024 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center +^
07/03/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena +*
07/05/2024 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena +*
07/06/2024 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena +*
07/09/2024 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena +*
07/11/2024 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena +*
07/13/2024 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena +*
07/14/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center +*
07/17/2024 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center +^
07/19/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena +^
07/20/2024 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre +^
07/23/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +^
07/24/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden +^
07/27/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena +*
07/28/2024 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena +*
07/31/2024 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse +*#!
08/02/2024 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center +*#!
08/04/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center +*
08/07/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center +*
08/09/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center +*
08/11/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena +*
08/14/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center +*
08/16/2024 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena +*
08/17/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena +*
08/20/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center +*
08/22/2024 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center +*
08/24/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena +*
08/25/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena +*
08/28/2024 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center +^
08/30/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena +^
Europe And UK:
02/25/2025 — Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum +
02/27/2025 — Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena +
02/28/2025 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena +
03/02/2025 — Oberhausen, Germany @ Rudolf Weber-ARENA +
03/03/2025 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome +
03/05/2025 — Milan, Italy @ Forum Milano +
03/08/2025 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena +
03/09/2025 — Brussels, Belgium @ ING Arena +
03/12/2025 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena +
03/14/2025 — Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena +
03/15/2025 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live +
03/18/2025 — London, UK @ The O2 +
+ PUSHA T
* EARTHGANG
^ Jaden
# Chelsea Pastel
! Siena Bella