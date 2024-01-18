New Orleans JazzFest is returning this year, with The Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters, Chris Stapleton, Neil Young & Crazy Horse, The Killers, Queen Latifah, and Hozier set to headline the event. It will run on two different weekends: April 25 to 28 and May 2 to 5.
Vampire Weekend, Big Freedia, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Celebrating Jimmy Buffett with the Coral Reefer Band, and many more will be appearing at the festival, too.
Here’s what to know about getting tickets for those interested in going.
When Do New Orleans JazzFest 2024 Tickets Go On Sale?
Tickets for this year’s New Orleans JazzFest are currently on sale now, with Early Bird pricing available. There are several different passes. General Admission starts at $240 for the 3-Day second weekend pass. There are also 4-Day options for either festival weekend.
The GA+ passes only offer 4-Day weekend options, and these start at $499. It includes private restrooms and beverage stands.
Finally, JazzFest is offering many different VIP packages. The Big Chief VIP ticket starts at $1,700, with access to private viewing areas at the festival, and the option to upgrade for shuttle access. The Grand Marshal VIP pack starts at $1,750, which gives ticketholders access to a hospitality tent and other exclusive perks. Finally, the Krewe of JazzFest option starts at $925.
For more information, visit JazzFest’s official website.
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.