When Do New Orleans JazzFest 2024 Tickets Go On Sale?

New Orleans JazzFest is returning this year, with The Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters, Chris Stapleton, Neil Young & Crazy Horse, The Killers, Queen Latifah, and Hozier set to headline the event. It will run on two different weekends: April 25 to 28 and May 2 to 5.

Vampire Weekend, Big Freedia, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Celebrating Jimmy Buffett with the Coral Reefer Band, and many more will be appearing at the festival, too.

Here’s what to know about getting tickets for those interested in going.