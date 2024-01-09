When Does ‘The Book Of Clarence’ Soundtrack Come Out?

The Christmas holiday has long since passed. But if you’re in the mood for biblical stories, The Book Of Clarence has you covered. In November, to build up hype for the film, director Jeymes Samuel began to tease the supporting soundtrack back by Jay-Z.

Starting strong, Samuel dropped the lead single, “Hallelujah Heaven,” featuring Lil Wayne, Buju Banton, and Shabba Ranks. Since then, details surrounding the soundtrack have been sparse. So, when does the soundtrack for The Book Of Clarence come out?

Although an official release date has not been announced, it would be safe to assume that the project will be released in alignment with the film’s theatrical debut on January 12. Hopefully, the soundtrack will be made publicly available across streaming services the day before to give ticketholders time to absorb the project. In a press statement, Samuel shared his excitement for the musical side of the film.

“While I was working on ‘The Harder They Fall,’ and all my other projects, the story and the music for ‘The Book of Clarence’ were always there percolating in my mind,” he said. “There was never a question as to whether I would compose the score and write and perform on the soundtrack, as well as write and direct the movie. It was all one amazing journey where one depended on the other. But I also worked with the most awesome artists on our track ‘Hallelujah Heaven.’ Collaborating with Lil Wayne, Buju Banton, and Shabba Ranks was so dope; I loved getting them all on the same track.”

During a sit-down with Elliott Wilson, Jay-Z confirmed that he does appear on the soundtrack by way of an over 9-minute-long collaboration with D’Angelo.

The Book of Clarence will hit theaters on January 12. Find more information here.