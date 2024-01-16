When Does ‘The Vince Staples Show’ Come Out?

A few years ago, Vince Staples began promoting something called The Vince Staples Show. At first, it seemed as though it was a new musical project he was preparing to release, paired with a series of funny vignettes about life in Long Beach and the surrounding Los Angeles County. The first two episodes included standalone songs “So What” and “Sheet Music” and revolved around a violent trip to the barbershop and a visit with Vince’s hero Ray J.

However, after only two episodes, the project mysteriously vanished; in its place, Staples released two albums — a self-titled album produced by Kenny Beats and Ramona Park Broke My Heart, his most accessible project to date — and appeared in a role on Abbott Elementary, tickling fans’ funny bones and breaking their hearts as Tyler James Williams’ Gregory’s romantic rival for Quinta Brunson’s Janine’s affections. Still, in September of 2022, it was announced that Staples had entered a partnership with Netflix to produce a scripted comedy alongside Black-ish creator Kenya Barris. Ian Edelman, writer/director on How to Make It in America and The After Party, director Calmatic, and Vince’s manager Corey Smith were all listed as producers.

Since then, two major entertainment industry strikes delayed further announcements, and we’ve had yet to hear more about the project. But today, Staples, then Netflix, both posted cryptic but promising tweets, suggesting that the release date may be coming sooner than later — perhaps with the trailer that Staples promised would be coming tomorrow.

The Vince Staples Show https://t.co/ww2Ia678jm — Netflix (@netflix) January 16, 2024