Vince Staples Teams Up With Netflix For A Scripted Show About His Life

A few years back, Vince Staples teased something called The Vince Staples Show, which apparently turned out to be a pair of short films showcasing a pair of singles, “So What?” and “Sheet Music.” Fans thought there’d be a musical project attached — or perhaps even an actual show, considering Vince’s interest in pivoting to acting — but none materialized, although the episodes eventually appeared on a website along with a ton of other Staples video content.

However, a feature on Staples in Los Angeles Times earlier this year noted that The Vince Staples Show had since moved to Netflix, suggesting that the early shorts had been something of a proof-of-concept, and that the show was in the early stages of production. Vince was quoted saying, “We’re working on it. Hopefully, we can make something great, then put it out when the time is right.”

Well, it appears that the time is, indeed, right now, as Deadline reports that Netflix has officially announced the show, which will be a scripted comedy loosely based on Vince’s real life. It’ll be co-produced by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, How to Make It in America and The After Party writer/director Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams (who has experience writing TV with rappers as a writer on Kid Cudi’s Entergalactic), Los Angeles director Calmatic, and Vince’s manager Corey Smith.