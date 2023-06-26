For the past couple of years, Lil Uzi Vert has been teasing the release of their third studio album, The Pink Tape. However, much like the release of Uzi’s prior album, Eternal Atake, the rollout has been… let’s just say, “less than smooth.” Uzi’s producer Lyle Leduff posited that the genre-bending, gender-nonconforming artist had recorded over 1,500 songs, prompting them to push it back to make sure it “won’t suck.”

Today, Uzi rewarded fans’ patience by announcing the official release date for The Pink Tape: This Friday, June 30. Uzi announced the release with a heavy metal-backed, anime-inspired trailer that sees Uzi in full action-movie-hero guise, sword fighting their way through an ancient temple as the guardians blast at Uzi with pink energy beams. The trailer ends with Uzi acquiring a pink stone from the final guardian and putting it — where else? — on his forehead, right where he previously sported a pink gem of his own before taking it out due to some fan jostling.

Uzi also shared the album cover art via XXL‘s Twitter page. You can check that out below.

The Pink Tape is due on 6/30 via Atlantic Records/Generation Now.

🗣️ LIL UZI VERT 💽 PINK TAPE 🗓️ FRIDAY pic.twitter.com/ICohjXWueW — XXL Magazine (@XXL) June 26, 2023

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.