Country music lovers won’t be left out of the outdoor programming festivities next year. In September, Goldenvoice announced that Stagecoach 2024 had some heavy hitters on the expected lineup, and they were right. So, when is Stagecoach 2024?

The multi-day event is set to take place from April 26 to 28, 2024. The genre’s biggest names and several notable crossover artists would descend upon the Empire Polo Grounds (yes, the home of Coachella) in Indigo, California, for the event. Headliners for Stagecoach 2024 include Eric Church (Friday, April 26, 2024), Miranda Lambert (Saturday, April 27, 2024), and Morgan Wallen (Sunday, April 28).

Other notable talent slated to appear is recent Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2023 inductee and living legend Willie Nelson, “Circles” musician Post Malone, Jelly Roll, Elle King, Leon Bridges, Hardy, and Bailey Zimmerman. To view the full lineup, take a look at the official flyer inserted below.

Stagecoach 2024 is set to take place from April 26 to 28, 2024. According to the event’s official website, there are no more tickets available. Passes, including general and VIP packages, are completely sold out. However, there is a wishlist in case more tickets become available closer to the event’s date. Find more information here.

